Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 158,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

