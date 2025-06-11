Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8,187.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,041 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $199,658.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,003.83. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,459 shares of company stock worth $6,669,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

