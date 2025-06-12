1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,859,469 shares in the company, valued at $43,384,268.88. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Feldman sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $32,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,664. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 941,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,081. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.