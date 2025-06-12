1,092 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $240.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.94. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

