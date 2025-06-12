10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of TXG opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.99. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $77,546.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,087.50. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238 in the last three months. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

