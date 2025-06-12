111 (NASDAQ:YI) Receives Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Shares of YI stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. 111 has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.47.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.14 million for the quarter.
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
