1,441 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $89,351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $184.60 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

