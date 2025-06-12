17,113 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $198.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

