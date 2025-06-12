180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of TURN opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 321,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

