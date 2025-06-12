180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNFFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

180 Life Sciences stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.08% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

