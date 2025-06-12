180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
180 Life Sciences stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter.
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
