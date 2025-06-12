189,335 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

