189,335 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.