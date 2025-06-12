1st Source’s (SRCE) “Buy (B-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their buy (b-) rating on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,883,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $7,012,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 157.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 92,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 84,378 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 57.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

