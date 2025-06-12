1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 0.7%

DIBS stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 154,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 80,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

