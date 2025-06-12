21,912 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

