2,265 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,487,991.25. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $355,925. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

JAZZ opened at $110.50 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

