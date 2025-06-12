22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell (E) Rating from Weiss Ratings

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $140.40.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 7.47% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

