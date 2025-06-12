23,500 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 132,453 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.