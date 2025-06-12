2,458 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.91. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $6,101,164.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,150,212.11. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,582 shares in the company, valued at $35,229,840. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,976 shares of company stock worth $74,746,733 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

