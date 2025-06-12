2,765 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11,170.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,013.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $103,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $21.60 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.54). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

