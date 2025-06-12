2,904 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.