374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Price Performance

SCWO stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. 374Water has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.13.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

About 374Water

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 62.5% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.