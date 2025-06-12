374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWOFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Price Performance

SCWO stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. 374Water has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.13.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 62.5% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

