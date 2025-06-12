374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
374Water Price Performance
SCWO stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. 374Water has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.13.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.
About 374Water
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
