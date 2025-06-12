3,796 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $48,611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 659,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $75.91 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

