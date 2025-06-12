3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given “Sell (D-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $248.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 535,287 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,521 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 210,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

