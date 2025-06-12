3M’s (MMM) Hold (C+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.46.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,655,000 after buying an additional 280,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,456,000 after buying an additional 479,621 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $636,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

