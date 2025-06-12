4,558 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.84 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

