4,618 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.