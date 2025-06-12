4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.84.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,337,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 208,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.