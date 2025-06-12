5E Advanced Materials’ (FEAM) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.