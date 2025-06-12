60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SXTP. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.3%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

