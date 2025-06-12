6,096 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

