6,974 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,973,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,858,000 after acquiring an additional 87,421 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,509,000 after acquiring an additional 366,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,526,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,997,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

