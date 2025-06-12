89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 89bio were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,838 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,052 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,478,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99,513 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 686,054 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.30. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

