89bio’s (ETNB) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

89bio Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. 89bio has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 89bio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 89bio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.