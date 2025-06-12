908 Devices’ (MASS) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

908 Devices Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 109.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Spoto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,145.59. This trade represents a 18.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $49,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,930 shares in the company, valued at $728,744.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 541.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

