a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.72. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.17. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

