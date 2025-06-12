AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Trading Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 2,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

