ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.99 and traded as high as $57.86. ABB shares last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 187,577 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBNY shares. Cfra Research cut ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

