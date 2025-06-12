ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 4,082.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,502,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 85.48%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $631,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,173,895.26. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $90,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,672.75. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

