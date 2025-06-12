ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $41,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,818,209.04. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $28,734.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,203.50. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.