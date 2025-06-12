Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 26,488 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,488 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

