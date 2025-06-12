Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 101.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

