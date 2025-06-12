Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.27 and traded as high as C$3.32. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.

