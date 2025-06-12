Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 750.3% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 964,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Addentax Group Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ ATXG opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Addentax Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

