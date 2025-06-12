Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,918.14 ($39.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,324 ($45.06). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,314.90 ($44.94), with a volume of 697,994 shares trading hands.

Admiral Group Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,918.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

