AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Short Interest Update

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 568.2% from the May 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AEON Biopharma Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of AEON stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jost Fischer acquired 60,000 shares of AEON Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,460.35. This trade represents a 40.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEON Biopharma stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,400 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of AEON Biopharma worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

