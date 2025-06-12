AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Short Interest Update

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 568.2% from the May 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AEON Biopharma Stock Up 2.8%
Shares of AEON stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57.
In other news, Director Jost Fischer acquired 60,000 shares of AEON Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,460.35. This trade represents a 40.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.
