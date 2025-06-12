AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $218,517,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,105,000 after purchasing an additional 875,950 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,789,000 after buying an additional 759,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,871,000 after buying an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,687,000 after buying an additional 664,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

AerCap announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

