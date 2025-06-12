Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.54. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 290 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

