AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.60 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 13.70 ($0.19). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 9,461,892 shares traded.
AFC Energy Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.96% and a negative net margin of 4,502.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
AFC Energy Company Profile
AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.
Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.
