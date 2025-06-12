AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.60 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 13.70 ($0.19). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 9,461,892 shares traded.

AFC Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.96% and a negative net margin of 4,502.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AFC Energy Company Profile

In other AFC Energy news, insider Karl Bostock bought 193,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £15,469.92 ($20,970.48). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($28,466.86). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 799,031 shares of company stock worth $5,803,562. Corporate insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

