Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.17. Affimed shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 22,992,435 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Affimed Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affimed stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Affimed as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

