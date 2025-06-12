AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Stock Price Up 26.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) shot up 26.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 11,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 83,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

AGBA Group Trading Up 26.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

AGBA Group Company Profile

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

